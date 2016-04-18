Win the “Integral” WordPress Theme from Themely

Are you using a free WordPress theme? Have you been wanting a premium theme but couldn’t afford one? If you didn’t win our last giveaway, here’s another chance.
Allow us to help you this week, thanks to Themely, a new kid on the WordPress theme block. They’ve just released their first premium theme, Integral, and they want to spread the love to bloggers who use WordPress.
So, we’re giving away a bunch – a big bunch – of codes to download the premium version of Integral.
Aside from being a premium theme (which we know has a lot of benefits over free versions), why would you want to use Integral?
The target audience for the theme are freelancers (yes, you!) and startups (that could be you, too!). It’s a one-page parallax theme and includes lifetime support and upgrades.
Here are other features:
- Image, Content & Video Slider (Popular Master Slider Plugin)
- Fully Responsive (Tablet & mobile friendly)
- Smooth parallax effect
- Advanced theme options panel
- Re-order sections (drag & drop)
- Enable/disable sections
- Translation ready (WPML)
- One-page Layout
- Sticky Navigation
- Built with HTML5 & CSS3
- Clean Code
- WordPress 4+ Ready
- Cross-browser Compatibility
- SEO Ready
- Contact Form 7 simple integration
- 600+ Icons Included with FontAwesome
- Built with Bootstrap 3
- Flexslider for Images
- jQuery Lightbox Popup
- Woocommerce Compatible
- Tested with most popular plugins
- Portfolio slider
- Portfolio grid with lightbox popup
- Testimonials slider
- Mailchimp & ConstantContact Newsletter Forms Supported
- Well documented
- 500+ Google Fonts Ready
- Unlimited colors
- Easy to customize (no coding required)
- Well commented code
- W3C validated HTML5/CSS3
Check out the demo here.
Here are some important details to remember:
- The giveaway starts today, April 18 and ends on April 24.
- The winners will be announced on April 25.
- The giveaway is open worldwide.
- You can tweet once a day, every day to earn more entries.
- Leave a comment to get huge bonus points!
To join the giveaway, simply follow the widget below.
Comments
Danette says
would love to win this premium theme and give my website a boost!
Stephen Walker says
The demo looks good and even if I don’t win it I would consider the Pro version as the price is quite reasonable.
Stefan says
Jumped the jumps, Tweeted and followed – Looking forward to a nice new theme
Themely says
Thank you Noemi for hosting this giveaway :)
We welcome any and all feedback!
Noemi Tasarra-Twigg says
Pleasure!
Chris says
If we win the theme then we will use it for one of our client.
subha says
Great theme hope to get this nice theme
James Kane says
Premium!